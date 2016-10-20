WS Chronicle

Ministers’ Conference leads citywide Hurricane Matthew relief effort

October 20
06:00 2016
BY TEVIN STINSON 

THE CHRONICLE 

It has been over a week since Hurricane Matthew swept through the east coast of North Carolina, but a number of cities in eastern North Carolina are still suffering from major flood damage, downed power lines and destroyed homes.

According to reports, the storm damaged about $1.5 billion in property, including more than 100,000 homes. To help with relief efforts, the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) has kicked off a citywide initiative to collect essential items for those in need.

The conference will be collecting non-perishable food, clothing, diapers, baby formula, toiletries and water that will be delivered to displaced residents in Wayne County and the city of Goldsboro next week.

While Lumberton and Nash counties were the hardest hit by Matthew, MCWSV’s third vice president and program committee chair, the Rev. Alvin Carlisle, said that after speaking with city and county officials, they discovered that the Wayne County area is in dire need as well.

As native of Goldsboro, Carlisle said he has seen the affects of flooding firsthand. During an interview earlier this week he mentioned during Hurricane Fran in 1996 his grandmother loss their family home, so when he saw the hundreds forced to live in subpar conditions, he felt the need to lend a helping hand.

“It’s heartbreaking to see large sections of the city shut down and people living without the basic necessities,” he continued. “I’ve seen the damage flooding can do in the Wayne County area and we felt compelled to jump into action.”

Tevin Stinson

