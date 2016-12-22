What can 200 children buy with $100 each? Foundation finds out

Teresa Spague, and Carmen Graham help Curtis Scales and Ahmad Spague shop for the perfect toy during the gift card giveaway at Toys R Us last week. The event was sponsored by the Chris Paul Family Foundation and Flow Buick and GMC.

Thanks to the generosity of the Chris Paul Family Foundation, 200 local children will wake up on Christmas morning with gifts under the tree.

Last Thursday, the organization teamed up with Flow Buick and GMC to give each child a $100 gift card and an evening of carefree shopping at Toys R Us.

According to Charles and Robin Paul, the parents of NBA All Star point guard Chris Paul, the children were selected from the Ken B. Carson Boys and Girls Club, local recreation centers and schools. During a brief interview with The Chronicle among all the fun and excitement inside the toy store, Robin Paul mentioned the foundation has been holding the event since 2008.

She said the annual Christmas event is unlike any other because it teaches children to give as well. Each participant that received a gift certificate had to buy at least one item for someone else.

“That’s the only stipulation,” she said. “We felt it was important that the children learn to give. That’s what Christmas is about: giving and caring for others.”

While navigating her way through the maze of toys, Christeannah Nesmith, a sixth-grader at Philo-Hill Middle School, said she was looking for something for her cousin.

“I think I’m going to get my cousin something he can learn with,” continued Nesmith. “I can’t wait to see him open it. I know he will be surprised.”

The Chris Paul Family Foundation was founded in 2005 with a mission to help children and families by leveling the playing field in all aspects of life, including sports and education.