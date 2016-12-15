Church Girl Scout troop gives to women’s shelter for kids

The parents and young ladies of Girl Scout Troop 40419 are shown. Back row are Letitia LeGrant, Shannon Shore and Donna Ziglar. Front row are Jacinda Jones-Bey, Viviana Shore and Ashley Ziglar.

Photo by Timothy Ramsey

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

The Girl Scout troop out of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church embarked on a journey to earn one of their community service Bronze level awards.

Last week, the girls from Troop 40419 gave to the battered women’s shelter.

The troop collected gently used toys, stuffed animals and books to give to the children at the shelter. And with this being the holiday season, those items are needed more than ever. The troop also made bookmarks and homemade holiday greeting cards as well.

After collecting and making the items, the girls delivered them to the shelter on Saturday, Dec. 10. Troop leader Shannon Shore said they wanted the children at the shelter to have a “sense of home.”

There were no families in the shelter at the time of delivery, but Shore says they will have to go back to see the fruits of their labor. She said they plan to read and interact with the children who have to live there.

“I think it would be good for our girls to see they just didn’t give something to someone else, and it’s just floating out there in space,” Shore continued. “These children actually need this, they want it and they appreciate it.”

The three young girls from the troop were very excited and happy to be able to help someone else in need.

Troop member Viviana Shore said, “To them, those toys mean that someone does care for them and someone does love them. If we get the chance to go see them sometime, I’m just going to give them a big bear hug because they need it.”

Fellow troop member Jacinda Jones-Bey added, “I feel really happy for these kids to be able to get these things from us because they didn’t have much and now they get to experience having more toys to play with.”

“I feel like the people at the shelter really need the toys because it really shows that someone else loves them besides their mom and dads,” said troop member Ashley Ziglar.

The parents of the girls attended as well and they felt it was a great experience for the young ladies to think about others before themselves.

“I think they got a sense of ownership in knowing they helped their community and were able to give back,” said Letitia LeGrant, mother of Jones-Bey. “As a mother, I enjoy seeing her learn, and seeing the enjoyment she gets out of helping others is great.”

The troop meets at United Metropolitan every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The troop welcomes girls to attend its weekly meetings.