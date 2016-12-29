Family of teenager fatally shot on Christmas Eve raising money for his funeral

BY TODD LUCK

THE CHRONICLE

After a tragic Christmas Eve shooting that left a 19 year-old man dead, an online fundraiser is trying to help his family with funeral expenses.

Theron Thomas Brannon III, known to his family and friends as “Tre,” was found by officers responding to a reported shooting at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at his family’s home at 1020 Nancy Lane.

His mother, Angela Brannon, said that he answered a knock at the door and, as soon as he opened the door, shots were fired.

Police were still investigating as of press time. A police release on Saturday said that shortly after the shooting, Bryan Markuise Little arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and authorities are attempting to determine if the incidents are related.

A friend of the family, Lily Smith, has started a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral. She describes Brannon as a “carefree, easy going, thoughtful young man who had his whole life ahead of him.”

East/Northeast Winston Neighborhood Association President Marva Reid commented on the page that he “had a passion to make East Winston a better place for all.”

Money raised beyond funeral expenses could help the family move, which they had previously planned to do since they frequently heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

Brannon had two brothers and a 4-year-old daughter. He graduated last year from Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy. His mother said he was a straight “A” student. She said he was preparing to go to Germany to train at Polyvlies’ main plant for a year. Polyvlies, a German non-woven textile manufacturer, has a plant in Winston-Salem.

After that, Tre was planning to go to N.C. A&T State University for engineering. She said he hoped to be an entrepreneurial engineer, building devices that would save the environment and help communities become self-sufficient.

She said he was active in the community. He’d participated with his family in clean up efforts with Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful and their own group, Operation: Community Unity. He also marched with his family in numerous peace walks by the Local Organizing Committee, in which he would speak to his peers about their rights and the need to stop violence and come together.

“My son was respected and recognized by many elders because of his intellect and poise,” said Angela Brannon. “He always smiled. He loved his family fiercely and cared about the community. He was a great father, brother, son, grandson, uncle, cousin.”

Brannon’s death was Winston-Salem’s 24th homicide this year.

The GoFundMe page for the family is https://www.gofundme.co m/funeral-expenses-for-19-yo-tre. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.