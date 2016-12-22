Giveaway turns into fun event

Children who came to the Toy Giveaway were able to make Christmas tree ornaments.

Photo provided by the Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals helped to make the holidays happier for children in the Winston-Salem community.

On Dec. 6, several Young Professionals gathered to wrap and organize the gifts for the Toy Giveaway. Toys and wrapping supplies were donated by members of the Young Professionals, including Anthony Ingram, and Superpowers Bail Bonding.

Parents and children were invited to the Toy Giveaway, held at the Winston-Salem Urban League, 201 W. 5th Street, Winston-Salem, in the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 17. Families eligible to participate pre-registered and were involved in other Urban League programs throughout the year.

Children who came to the Toy Giveaway were able to make Christmas tree ornaments, play computer games, watch Christmas movies and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Some parents came without their children and picked up gifts as surprises for from santa for their children.

“The Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals are excited to provide this activity for the community,” said Jessica Leach, president of the Young Professionals. “The Toy Giveaway was an awesome opportunity for the Young Professionals to give back to the community that the Urban League serves. I had just as much fun as the kids making the ornaments!”

The Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals gather on a monthly basis and engage in volunteerism, professional development, community outreach, scholar-ship/mentorship and philanthropy. Monthly mixers are held on the second Thursday of each month at locations throughout the city.

To join the Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals, visit www.wsurban.org/get-involved-2, and follow the organization on Instagram and Facebook @wsulyp. Dues support the work of the Winston-Salem Urban League.

Ashley L. Banks of the Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals provided this report.