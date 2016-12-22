The political world has been buzzing about what Michelle Obama said to Oprah Winfrey: “We feel the difference now. See, now, we’re feeling what not having hope feels like, you know,” she said in an interview excerpt broadcast Friday on “CBS This Morning.”

Hope in Barack Obama might be fading as he leaves office, but the Hope of the world is still around.

He was born more than 2,000 years ago and he is still alive to bring peace, love and joy to the world. But just as they say about Santa Claus, you have to believe.

Keep hope alive with Jesus.