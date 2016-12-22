Portrait of Mayor Allen Joines unveiled

Here is the portrait of Mayor Allen Joines that is shown in City Hall.

City of Winston-Salem Photo

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

A portrait of Mayor Allen Joines was unveiled Dec. 15 as the latest addition to the Hall of Mayors on the first floor of City Hall.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the City Hall Council Chamber, 101 N. Main St. Joines, who was first elected mayor in 2001 and was re-elected for a fifth term in November, is Winston-Salem’s longest serving mayor.