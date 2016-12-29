Tournament uses procedure to choose team and MVP

CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT

During the 2016 Lash/Chronicle tournament there was magnificent play from a number of players from several teams.

The players selected for the All-Tournament Team and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) were selected by analyzing the complete data from all of the games of the tournament.

Traditionally for the All-Tournament Team, one player from each of the final two teams in the championship game are selected as well as the three best players from the other teams in the field.

For the selection of the MVP of the tournament, traditionally that player is selected from the two championship teams only and this year it was from the team that won the championship game.

This year we did not stray from those traditions. For future tournaments, the way these awards are determined might be altered or adjusted.