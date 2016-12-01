Women survivors overcome breast cancer

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Seven ladies gathered to celebrate their overcoming breast cancer. The women were Royzetta Cokley, Michelle Neal, Shenelle McClurkin Thompson, Djakarta Solomon Lynch, Aleiah Shabazz, Kimberly Shiree Wilcots and Dr. Patricia Flowers.

Cokley had Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Disease (1994) and Stage 1 Breast Cancer (2015) survivor. Cokley believes that Faith is the Key.

Neal was Diagnosed with Ductal carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) in 2015.

Thompson had Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) in 2014 (Stage 0, Grade 3, Estrogen and Progesterone Positive) and was the Susan G. Komen NWNC Face of Breast Cancer in 2016 and 2017.

Lynch was a five time breast cancer survivor of two brain metastasis related to the breast cancer, seizure and stroke survivor. Lynch says, the sickness is not unto death but that the son of God may be glorified.

Shabazz had Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (Stage 2, Node 0, Estrogen Receptor Positive) in 2013. She believes God blocked it and that she is blessed.

Wilcots was (Stage 0, non-invasive estrogen receptor positive, high grade Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS)) a breast cancer survivor in 2012. She believes she is blessed and highly favored by God’s grace and mercy; she is glad to be living her life like its golden.

Flowers had Stage 3 hereditary (BRCA2) invasive Ductal Carcinoma (Estrogen receptor positive in 2014). She was the Susan G. Komen NWNC Shades of Hope Secretary and 2017 Face of Breast Cancer.

