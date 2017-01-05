Art infusion visits Village Produce and Country Store

Submitted photo

The Joyful Noise Gospel Jazz Ensemble of Union Chapel Baptist Church performed on Dec. 17 at The Village Produce and Country Store. This holiday event kicked off a sequence of performances by local artists at the store, which the owners, Jerry Anderson and Paula McCoy, want to host. The group will return for another performance in February.

The Rev. Konnie Robinson is the pastor of Union Chapel and plays saxophone with the jazz quartet. Union Chapel is not only committed to helping The Village Produce and Country Store succeed, but is also interested in the revitalization of the entire Ogburn Station Community.

“We want to see the new businesses that have opened in this community thrive” says Robinson. “Malone’s Family Restaurant needs our support as well. Our dollars have to circulate more than once in our neighborhoods if we are to make economic gains,” Robinson states.

The owners of The Village Produce and Country Store envision their store as a gathering place that displays the abundance of talent that exists in the community.

A drawing circle has expressed interest in meeting there once a month as well as an arts and craft group and a quilting club. Poetry readings, community discussions and other ideas are being planned.

It is the hope of the owners that bringing in a variety of talent will spawn community building and bring traffic into the area.