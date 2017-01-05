WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Art infusion visits Village Produce and Country Store

Art infusion visits Village Produce and Country Store
January 05
06:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Submitted photo

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The Joyful Noise Gospel Jazz Ensemble of Union Chapel Baptist Church performed on Dec. 17 at The Village Produce and Country Store.  This holiday event kicked off a sequence of performances by local artists at the store, which the owners, Jerry Anderson and Paula McCoy, want to host. The group will return for another performance in February.

The Rev. Konnie Robinson is the pastor of Union Chapel and plays saxophone with the jazz quartet.  Union Chapel is not only committed to helping The Village Produce and Country Store succeed, but is also interested in the revitalization of the entire Ogburn Station Community.

“We want to see the new businesses that have opened in this community thrive” says Robinson.  “Malone’s Family Restaurant needs our support as well.  Our dollars have to circulate more than once in our neighborhoods if we are to make economic gains,” Robinson states.

The owners of The Village Produce and Country Store envision their store as a gathering place that displays the abundance of talent that exists in the community.

A drawing circle has expressed interest in meeting there once a month as well as an arts and craft group and a quilting club.  Poetry readings, community discussions and other ideas are being planned.

It is the hope of the owners that bringing in a variety of talent will spawn community building and bring traffic into the area.

Tags
holiday eventJoyful Noise Gospel Jazz Ensemblelocal artistsperformanceUnion Chapel Baptist Church
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • W-S teacher gets pardon Photo by Tevin Stinson Decades after she gave her life to God, McCrory grants educator-evangelist clemency  BY TEVIN STINSON THE CHRONICLE  Although it came on a few days after Dec....
  • Speakers stress the challenges ahead Photo by Todd Luck BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE Ministers warned of “trouble” with President-elect Donald Trump in 2017 during the emancipation service held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Monday,...
  • Civil Rights Museum chief promises to overcome BY CASH MICHAELS FOR THE CHRONICLE “Sit-in museum owes $933,155 in loan repayment by 2018.” “Audit reports debt and loss for civil rights museum; director disagrees.” “Greensboro civil rights museum owes...
  • Ingram honored for her creativity during Kwanzaa celebration Photo by Tevin Stinson BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE To celebrate the sixth principle of Kwanzaa, kumaba or creativity, fittingly the NC Black Repertory Company honored recently retired WSSU professor...
  • Forsyth’s first black deputy remembered Alston Family Photo BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE Eldridge Alston, Forsyth County’s first black deputy, was remembered as a trailblazer who rose to the top ranks of his profession at...
  
Copyright © 2016 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.