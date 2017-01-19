From the ashes of Jim Crow, The Big 4 Choir performs at Chronicle MLK Day
January 19
18:00 2017
The Big 4 Choir consists of singers who went to High School at Winston-Salem’s “Black High Schools” during the Jim Crow Era.
The Big 4 Choir performed at this years Chronicle/Ministers Conference MLK Day Breakfast Forum and reminded the audience and the speakers that while we still have a long way to go we have undoubtedly moved far forward from where we were.
Check out this video of The Big 4 Choir performing, as well as some of the speakers sharing insights on the roads ahead and those already traversed.
Stay tuned for more exclusive video from this event right here!
