From the ashes of Jim Crow, The Big 4 Choir performs at Chronicle MLK Day

The Big 4 Choir consists of singers who went to High School at Winston-Salem’s “Black High Schools” during the Jim Crow Era.

The Big 4 Choir performed at this years Chronicle/Ministers Conference MLK Day Breakfast Forum and reminded the audience and the speakers that while we still have a long way to go we have undoubtedly moved far forward from where we were.

Check out this video of The Big 4 Choir performing, as well as some of the speakers sharing insights on the roads ahead and those already traversed.

