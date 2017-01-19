WS Chronicle

Posts

From the ashes of Jim Crow, The Big 4 Choir performs at Chronicle MLK Day

January 19
18:00 2017
The Big 4 Choir consists of singers who went to High School at Winston-Salem’s “Black High Schools” during the Jim Crow Era.

The Big 4 Choir performed at this years Chronicle/Ministers Conference MLK Day Breakfast Forum and reminded the audience and the speakers that while we still have a long way to go we have undoubtedly moved far forward from where we were.

Check out this video of The Big 4 Choir performing, as well as some of the speakers sharing insights on the roads ahead and those already traversed.

Stay tuned for more exclusive video from this event right here!

 

 

Big 4 ChoirChronicle/Ministers Conference MLK Day BreakfastJim Crow
