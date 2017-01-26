Carver High students attend presidential inauguration

Students from Carver High School made the trip to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of the 45th president, Donald Trump.

Local students reflect on the installation of President Trump

BY TEVIN STINSON

THE CHRONICLE

A group of students from Carver High School took a field trip they will remember for the rest of their lives last week when they made the trip to Washington, D.C. to witness Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

In less than two weeks, students enrolled in Carver’s Academy of Hospitality and Tourism (AHT) planned the entire trip from where they would stay, to how they would get around. AHT is a member of NAF (formerly known as National Academy Foundation), a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career and future ready.

Senior Adrieanna Thacker said it was a lot of work putting everything together. She said they didn’t receive confirmation office that they were approved for tickets until the day before Christmas break, leaving them with only a week and a half to plan the entire trip.

“We had a little over a week to put everything together. It was tough, but we got it done,” Thacker said.

Business education teacher Dewayne Tillman, who helped the students plan the trip together, said he was proud of the students’ hard work. Tillman said they were selected from hundreds of people vying for tickets.

He said, “after sending a letter to Rep. Virgnia Foxx’s office all they could do was wait.

“When we finally got the word, the students got to work. It was a long process, but the students were determined to get it done, and they did.”

Carver alumni and administrators also played a major role in making the trip possible.

During an interview with The Chronicle earlier this week, Tillman said he was also proud of the way the student’s carried themselves during the trip. Although Carver has gotten a bad rap in recent years for being one of the county’s dark spots, Tillman said, “The students represent-ed this school and this community with class and dignity.”

Even when faced with adversity, the students showed class. Once in the nation’s capital, the students were met by several Trump supporters who were surprised to see a group of minority students there for the inauguration and not the protest.

“One lady actually asked us were we there as protesters,” continued Thacker. “She was shocked when we said we were there for the inauguration.”

Even though they caught strange looks throughout the inauguration Thacker and other students said they kept an open mind and wanted to really listen to what President Donald Trump had to say. Senior and future N.C. A&T University Aggie, Mitzi Pastrana said although she isn’t a Trump supporter, she is looking forward to seeing if he brings everyone together as he vowed to do in his acceptance speech.

“He talked about working together and a lot of other stuff, but only time will tell,” Pastrana said.

When asked what she learned from the experience, Thacker, who will be attending Hampton University in the fall, said she learned how important voting really is. Although she wasn’t old enough to vote during the 2016 election, Thacker said in preparation for the 2018 election she will be encouraging others who will be eligible for the first time to get out and vote.

“If we don’t want another president like Trump, then we must get out and vote. It’s simple,” said Thacker. “After this experience and seeing the lack of diversity at the inauguration, it’s important that we tell our brothers, sisters and everybody else to vote.”