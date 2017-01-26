Editorial Cartoon: The President

Ellison to MLK crowd: ‘Be encouraged’Photo by Timothy Ramsey Keith Ellison, the front runner for DNC chairperson, speaks BY DONNA ROGERS THE CHRONICLE More than 1,000 people gathered for the annual breakfast on the Martin...
There are ‘two Americas,’ ministers’ group saysSubmitted photo CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT To commemorate the holiday to remember civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) sponsored a one-mile...
Keith Ellison looks to build from the ground upPhoto by Timothy Ramsey BY TEVIN STINSON THE CHRONICLE During a brief interview with The Chronicle on Monday after the Prayer Breakfast held at the Embassy Suites in downtown Winston-Salem,...
Organizations host homeownership seminarsPhoto by Tevin Stinson BY TEVIN STINSON THE CHRONICLE Last Saturday, the Winston-Salem Urban League (WSUL) headquarters was transformed into a one-stop for homeownership. As part of a National Homeowner...
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment