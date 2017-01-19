GospelFest reminds audience about the need for God

Photo by Bridget Elam

BY BRIDGET ELAM

FOR THE CHRONICLE

Wake Forrest University (WFU) promoted its annual GospelFest celebration as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday offerings. The concert was held on Jan. 15. It featured the Wake Forest University Gospel Choir and gospel-recording artist Kierra “KiKi” Sheard.

The Wake Forest University Gospel Choir rendered two selections: “In the Sanctuary” and a lively rendition of “Do Not Pass Me By.” The WFU Gospel Choir was founded in March 1975 and continues to focus on community service efforts. It has sung in front of Hilary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Emceed by Michaiah Hines, a second-year divinity student at WFU, the concert displayed a common theme: This world’s need of God and our dependence on Him.

Sheard began her performance with her hit song “You Are” and then belted out a melody of her most popular hits. She even sang a crowd favorite, “You Brought the Sunshine,” that was originally recorded by the Clark Sisters, a gospel group that consists of Sheard’s mother and aunts.

In addition to being a Grammy nominee for her album “I Owe You”, Sheard heads a youth empowerment organization named the BRL (Bold Right Life) and owns a plus-size clothing line called Eleven 60.

“We should remember to take care of the things that God has given us” Sheard said during her concert. “God has given us so much we take for granted.”

The event opened up with a selection by Anonymous, The Band who performed jazz selections to prepare the audience for worship.

This was the 12th annual GospelFest held by Wake Forest University.