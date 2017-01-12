Guest Editorial: Legislators target voter fraud again

Here they come again. The election reformers in the General Assembly are getting ready to make another charge. Given the scant evidence they’re provided so far, they’re tilting at windmills.

But that apparently won’t stop the efforts that are too many people _ including some federal judges _ a clear attempt to disenfranchise Democrats rather than a move to protect the sanctity of the vote.

State Senate leader Phil Berger said that election laws will be examined again in the upcoming session, which opens [this week]. Berger says he sees a “potential for fraud.”

But when former Gov. Pat McCrory narrowly lost his re-election bid, his supporters filed wild claims of fraud all over the state. And every one of them was found bogus by state and local boards of elections with Republican majorities that were appointed by McCrory himself.

We’re happy to see measures that target real voter fraud. Hint to Berger, et al: Make absentee voting more secure.

The length of early voting periods, the location of polling places and even voter ID aren’t measures needed to prevent fraud.

If there’s substantial evidence to disprove that point, then please bring it forward. But so far, those fraud charges have proved _ well, fraudulent. It’s really time to put up or shut up, don’t you think?