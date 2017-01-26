Local church offers leadership training using biblical approach

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

St. Peter’s Church and World Outreach Center will soon launch its Leadership Institute. The aim is to build leaders through a spirit-led focus. The institute is not only for those in the religious community but for all who seek to improve their leadership skills.

The Leadership Institute is designed to inspire and challenge both seasoned and emerging leaders. Through a series of leadership courses, individuals will take a deep dive into a biblical approach to leadership and will be better equipped in their personal, spiritual and professional life.

“The Leadership Institute is not designed just for St. Peter’s. It’s really designed to impact leadership in churches and beyond,” said Gwen Hill, vision leader for the Leadership Institute. “With all that we are living with in this day in time, we need to have leaders that are better equipped.”

Youth Pastoral Director Mia Sloan added, “Leadership training has always been an essential core at St. Peter’s, so this is just us taking it to the next level. This is our effort in widening the funnel to open it to the community as well.”

The first classes are scheduled to begin on Feb. 11 and registration for the classes close on Feb. 4. Classes are available in person as well as online to accommodate all who are interested in taking the classes. The classes run for five weeks.

There are three levels of the training that will be offered simultaneously. Leadership I will encom-pass the study of evangel-ism, emotional intelligence, responding to God’s calling and sharing answered prayers. Leadership II will take the students on a deeper look at spiritual leadership development to help them determine if they are really leaders called of God. Leadership III will dive into the development of leadership strategies and top mistakes leaders make. Both a global and local view of ministry will be discussed in an effort to strengthen the church leader’s ability to be more impactful and effective in their ministry assignments.

“My wish is that people walk away with a better view of their walk with Christ and their journey and commitment to leading whether in the church, their families or in the workplace,” Hill said of her hopes for those who complete the training.

Kathryn Binkley of St. Peter’s said, “There is a biblical approach, but the leadership is geared toward helping people in all areas of life, and that is one of our core values. This train-ing will impact someone from a spiritual development perspective but also with their personal life and workplace, so I think it will impact people all across the board.”