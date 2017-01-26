Local NAACP begins new chapter

Photo by Tevin Stinson

BY TEVIN STINSON

THE CHRONICLE

At his swearing-in ceremony earlier this week, the Rev. Alvin Carlisle, newly elected president of the Winston-Salem NAACP branch, said in this season, the branch doesn’t have any time to be complacent.

“We must be very intentional, dedicated, focused and committed,” said Carlisle. “It is very important that we find a means and a method to move this branch and this community forward.”

Carlisle said under his leadership the local branch will work with other organizations to help build a better community for all citizens. He mentioned the branch has already made valuable connections with the Minsters’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, the Black Business Chamber of Commerce and the Winston-Salem Urban League.

“We’re working together. We’re one team,” continued Carlisle. “That’s the only way this will work.”

One of the main points of emphasis for the local branch during Carlisle’s presidency will be improving low- performing schools in the area and building a strong youth chapter. Helping him along the way will be a team of officers that includes longtime educator Dan Piggott, who served as principal at Carver High School for over a decade. While speaking with The Chronicle after the ceremony, Piggott said he is happy to see Carlisle’s decision to get involved with the local school system.

“Our schools need a lot of help, so when Rev. Carlisle told me his plans to help low-performing students in our area, I was on board,” said Piggott. “As first vice president, I will do everything in my power to ensure that this branch makes a difference in this community.”

Other officers and members of the executive board were sworn in during the ceremony on Tuesday night as well. The officers for the local branch are: Dan Piggott, first vice president; Tonya McDaniel, second vice president; Isaac Howard, third vice president; Dianne Piggott, treasurer; Arneathia Mason-Brown, secretary. Executive board members are; James Shaw, Rev. Keith Vereen, Walter Marshall, Stephen Hairston, Patrick Thomas, Jamie Transou, Doris Herrell, Mittie Golph-Cooke, Stuart Cooke and Dr. Richard Wyderski.

There were few empty seats left inside the NAACP headquarters on Oak Ridge Drive and after the ceremony, nearly a dozen people filled out applications to become new members.

Two new members Rose McIlwain and Lynne Banner said they looked forward to working with Carlisle and other members of the local NAACP branch. Flemming El-Amin, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said although he has worked with the local NAACP branch in the past, at this crucial time for democracy in this country he felt that he needed to get more involved.

“This is our core organization,” said El-Amin. “Even though I’m on the Board of Elections, when it comes to freedom and the right to vote, that began with the NAACP. In this political climate we’re in, we have to get back to our roots and support organizations like the NAACP.”

When asked how it felt to finally be installed after the ceremony had to be postponed due to winter weather, Carlisle said he is ready to roll his sleeves up and get to work. Although he is still an officer with the Minsters’ Conference Carlisle said his focus will be ensuring that the NAACP is making a difference. Carlisle had initially said he would step down from his leadership role with the conference but when officers were announced he was named first vice president.

“I’m still guiding some of the major efforts but a lot of the technical work I will be stepping away from with the Minsters’ Conference,” continued Carlisle. “My focus will be the work here with the NAACP and taking this branch to new heights.”