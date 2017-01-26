Ministers’ Conference officials to be installed

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) recently held elections for the new Cabinet of the conference. On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m., the conference will hold its installation service for those new Cabinet members.

The service will be held at Union Baptist Church at 1200 Trade St. NW. The Rev. Dr. Lamonte Williams, MCWSV president, says during the installation service they will also recognize the Cabinet members under the previous president.

The community partners and major organizations that the conference has partnered with over the years will be highlighted as well. Dr. Beverly Emory, superintendent of WS/FCS; Marlon Hunter, director of the Forsyth County Health Department; and Mayor Allen Joines will also be in attendance and will speak about their relationship with the conference.

Dr. Williams says he wants the service to be all inclusive, meaning men and women and people of all faiths will be invited.

“Our message is we want the community to understand at the end of the day we are stronger together than we are apart,” Williams said. “What unites us is our common faith in that all men and women are created equal. There is an intentional effort for inclusion.”

The Citywide Mass Choir will be singing during the service. Choir director Dr. David Allen says any singer from the city of Winston-Salem is invited to come and sing with the choir. They will be holding a rehearsal on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Diggs Memorial United Holy Church, 125 N. Graham Ave. To contact Allen about singing or playing an instrument, call 336-986-3039 for more information. Williams went on to say, “when people leave on the 29th, they understand that the Ministers’ Conference is truly for the community. And we tried every effort starting with the program to send the message that we believe in inclusion.”

The speaker for the installation service is Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Cornelius, senior pastor emeritus for New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Special invitations were sent out to newly elected Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. Those invitations had not been RSVP’d at the time of the article.

Williams wanted to give a special thank you to host pastor Bishop Sir Walter Mack for allowing the service to take place at Union Baptist.