N.C. eugenics documentary airs Thursday

Larry Womble

N.C. eugenics documentary airs Thursday
January 26
09:30 2017
A documentary on North Carolina’s eugenics program will air Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 p.m on UNC-TV.
Between 1933 and 1974, the state of North Carolina ran one of the most aggressive eugenics programs, sterilizing more than 7,600 men, women and children. “The State of Eugenics,” which is part of the “Reel South” series, follows the journey of survivors, legislators and journalists who insist the state confront its role in the tragic, forced sterilization of thousands of Americans thought to have “undesirable” genetics. It’ll include former State Rep. Larry Womble of Forsyth County who pushed for reparations for sterilization victims.
The documentary will be rebroadcast on Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. and Jan. 31 at 3 a.m. on UNC-TV. 
Larry Womble
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

