N.C. eugenics documentary airs Thursday

A documentary on North Carolina’s eugenics program will air Thursday, Jan. 26 , at 10 p.m on UNC-TV.

Between 1933 and 1974, the state of North Carolina ran one of the most aggressive eugenics programs, sterilizing more than 7,600 men, women and children. “The State of Eugenics,” which is part of the “Reel South” series, follows the journey of survivors, legislators and journalists who insist the state confront its role in the tragic, forced sterilization of thousands of Americans thought to have “undesirable” genetics. It’ll include former State Rep. Larry Womble of Forsyth County who pushed for reparations for sterilization victims.