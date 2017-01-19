WS Chronicle

Pickleball tournament rescheduled

January 19
08:30 2017
BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY 

THE CHRONICLE

The Pickleball tournament originally scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Gateway YMCA has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 10.  The tournament was canceled due to the inclement weather that shut down the Triad recently.

Event coordinator Michele Todd Davis said she wanted to thank everyone who entered the first annual Greentree Pickleball 4 Peers Tournament fundraiser. After much consideration and consulting, the tournament was able to come up with the new date in February that avoids conflict with other North Carolina tournaments.

Todd Davis went on to say for those individuals who are not able to play on the new date, their original payment will be returned via U.S. Postal Service to the address listed on the entry form unless they wish to donate it.  Those who do not respond to the email by Jan. 25 will be contacted by phone.

The tournament will be accepting applicants for play through Feb. 7 and the event is open to the public.  Organizers want to apologize for any inconvenience and thank everyone for their support.

Related Articles

 Breaking News
  • Ellison to MLK crowd: ‘Be encouraged’ Photo by Timothy Ramsey Keith Ellison, the front runner for DNC chairperson, speaks BY DONNA ROGERS THE CHRONICLE More than 1,000 people gathered for the annual breakfast on the Martin...
  • N. Carolinians hail Obama, but dread Pres. Trump BY CASH MICHAELS  FOR THE CHRONICLE On Friday, Jan. 20, at the stroke of 12 noon, as Barack Hussein Obama officially steps down from power as the nation’s two-term elected...
  • There are ‘two Americas,’ ministers’ group says Submitted photo CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT To commemorate the holiday to remember civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) sponsored a one-mile...
  • Keith Ellison looks to build from the ground up Photo by Timothy Ramsey BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  During a brief interview with The Chronicle on Monday after the Prayer Breakfast held at the Embassy Suites in downtown Winston-Salem,...
  • Organizations host homeownership seminars Photo by Tevin Stinson  BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  Last Saturday, the Winston-Salem Urban League (WSUL) headquarters was transformed into a one-stop for homeownership. As part of a National Homeowner...
  
