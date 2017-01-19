Pickleball tournament rescheduled

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

The Pickleball tournament originally scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Gateway YMCA has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 10. The tournament was canceled due to the inclement weather that shut down the Triad recently.

Event coordinator Michele Todd Davis said she wanted to thank everyone who entered the first annual Greentree Pickleball 4 Peers Tournament fundraiser. After much consideration and consulting, the tournament was able to come up with the new date in February that avoids conflict with other North Carolina tournaments.

Todd Davis went on to say for those individuals who are not able to play on the new date, their original payment will be returned via U.S. Postal Service to the address listed on the entry form unless they wish to donate it. Those who do not respond to the email by Jan. 25 will be contacted by phone.

The tournament will be accepting applicants for play through Feb. 7 and the event is open to the public. Organizers want to apologize for any inconvenience and thank everyone for their support.