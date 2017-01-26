School grant writing team recognized

BY TEVIN STINSON

THE CHRONICLE

Earlier this week the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School Board recognized the group of individuals who helped three local school receive federal School Improvement Grant (SIG).

The diverse group of educators and other community leaders worked together to put together information that helped Ashely Global Academy, Kimberly Park, and Carver High school receive the grant designed to help student meet and exceed state standards. Combined the three schools will receive nearly $4 million.

According to chief program officer Brent Campbell since the local school system doesn’t have a grant writer at times they put together groups to work on certain grants they are applying for. In an email, Campbell mentioned, “This group work specifically on the SIG grant.”

Members of the grant writing team recognized during the meeting held at Ashley on Tuesday, January 24 were; Connie Adams, Benita Brown, Brenda Bourne, Janie Costello, Shureka Hargrove, Cheryl Johnson, Loretta Marshall, Eva Phillps, Jackie Pierson, Velvet Simington, Patsy Squire, Antionette Stroter, and Latandra Vance.