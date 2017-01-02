U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison named Keynote Speaker at 2017 Chronicle MLK Day Breakfast Forum

Front runner for Democratic National Committee chairperson, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast Forum on Monday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m. at the Grand Pavilion Ballroom in the Embassy Suites Hotel in Winston-Salem. For ticket information call The Chronicle at 336-722-8624 ext. 100 or stop by 617 N. Liberty Street. Get your tickets now!
Initiative changing approach in 2017BY TEVIN STINSON THE CHRONICLE In the New Year, the Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) will take a new approach when deciding which charitable organizations will be awarded grants to expand...
Lawmakers blast HB 2 repeal failureBY CASH MICHAELS FOR THE CHRONICLE Some are calling it “the failure heard around the world,” and as rhetorical as that seems, the N.C. General Assembly’s inability to follow through...
