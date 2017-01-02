U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison named Keynote Speaker at 2017 Chronicle MLK Day Breakfast Forum

Front runner for Democratic National Committee chairperson, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast Forum on Monday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m. at the Grand Pavilion Ballroom in the Embassy Suites Hotel in Winston-Salem. For ticket information call The Chronicle at 336-722-8624 ext. 100 or stop by 617 N. Liberty Street. Get your tickets now!