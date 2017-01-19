There are ‘two Americas,’ ministers’ group says

Submitted photo

CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT

To commemorate the holiday to remember civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) sponsored a one-mile march on Monday, Jan. 16, after the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Day Breakfast. The annual King Day march started at the Embassy Suites on Cherry Street downtown and proceeded to Sixth Street and headed north onto Trade Street. The march ended at Union Baptist Church at 1200 Trade St., the site of the Noon Hour MLK Jr. Day celebration this year. As people marched, they held signs, including one promoting the theme the Conference had for its nighttime service on Monday. The Rev. Dr. Lamonte Williams, president of the MCWSV, said the theme for the evening service was to be “Two America’s divid-ed and struggling for genuine equality.” He says the Conference decided to choose this particular theme for the service because America is divided. “Now we find ourselves in this moment in history where we have basically two classes of citizens, the haves and the have nots,” Williams said last week.

