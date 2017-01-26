WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

How will HBCUs work with the Trump administration?

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.

How will HBCUs work with the Trump administration?
January 26
06:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Photo provided

BY CASH MICHAELS 

FOR THE CHRONICLE

As of Friday, Jan. 20, it is a new world for the 107 historically black colleges and universities across the country and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Donald J. Trump is now the new Republican president, and many in the black academic world are either very hopeful for a fruitful relationship, or so cautious about what the change in executive leadership in Washington, D.C. means, they’re very much in a wait-and-see mode.

“At this time, it is premature for us to comment,” Jay R. Davis, director of Communications and Media Relations for Winston-Salem State University, said Tuesday when contacted to comment for this story. Other North Carolina HBCUs –there are five public and five private HBCUs in the state – that were also contacted did not offer comment by press time.

But in a Dec. 8, 2016, story for McClatchy Newspapers, Ronald Carter, president of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, said, ““I think it’s a bit premature to try to guess or deduce what he’ll do and what the priorities will be for higher education in general and historically black colleges and universities in particular.”

The news organization also reported that since Trump’s dramatic win in November, HBCU officials and Trump advisers have been huddling, having discussions that some participants describe as listening sessions and sales pitches for the incoming administration to heavily invest in the 100-plus HBCU campuses, which are home to about 300,000 students.

It also helps that Omarosa Manigault, seen as President Donald Trump’s closest black adviser, and White House liaison to the African-American community, graduated from Central State University in Ohio. She attended a meeting of HBCU presidents at the National Association of Equal Opportunity in Higher Education in Atlanta last month.

Had former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the presidency, she promised to create a $25 billion fund to help HBCUs. Now the question is what is Trump willing to do to show his support now that he’s in office, and should HBCUs reach out to him?

“It is vital that North Carolina A&T State University maintain a healthy relationship with the executive branch,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Like universities and colleges across the country, we are watching closely the confirmation process for the Secretary of Education nominee (Betsy Devos).  We will also be monitoring work later this year toward re-authorization of the Higher Education Act, which will be critically important to A&T and our peers across North Carolina and the country.”

Chancellor Martin, named the nation’s most influential leader of an HBCU by HBCU Digest, continued, “As the nation’s largest historically black university, A&T recognizes that these issues and others impact many students at our university and campuses around the United States.  We look forward to working with officials in the new administration as we continue to provide an outstanding education for our students at A&T and enhance the impact of our research and outreach on our community and the region.”

As of the fall of 2014, the university had 10,725 students.

There is one hopeful sign, observers say. Pres. Trump has proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to help rebuild roads and bridges across the nation.

Rep. Alma Adams [D-NC-12] told McClatchy in December, “I would hope the incoming president would carve out somewhere in his infrastructure program a niche for HBCUs,” she said in an interview. “We clearly need work on these campuses.”

Tags
futureHBCUhistorically black colleges and universitiespresidenttrump
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Cash Michaels

Cash Michaels

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Ellison to MLK crowd: ‘Be encouraged’ Photo by Timothy Ramsey Keith Ellison, the front runner for DNC chairperson, speaks BY DONNA ROGERS THE CHRONICLE More than 1,000 people gathered for the annual breakfast on the Martin...
  • N. Carolinians hail Obama, but dread Pres. Trump BY CASH MICHAELS  FOR THE CHRONICLE On Friday, Jan. 20, at the stroke of 12 noon, as Barack Hussein Obama officially steps down from power as the nation’s two-term elected...
  • There are ‘two Americas,’ ministers’ group says Submitted photo CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT To commemorate the holiday to remember civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) sponsored a one-mile...
  • Keith Ellison looks to build from the ground up Photo by Timothy Ramsey BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  During a brief interview with The Chronicle on Monday after the Prayer Breakfast held at the Embassy Suites in downtown Winston-Salem,...
  • Organizations host homeownership seminars Photo by Tevin Stinson  BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  Last Saturday, the Winston-Salem Urban League (WSUL) headquarters was transformed into a one-stop for homeownership. As part of a National Homeowner...
  
Copyright © 2016 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.