Black History Events

Now

High Point Museum

The High Point Museum in partnership with the International Civil Rights Center and Museum and the Guilford County Register of Deeds recently opened a new exhibit. “Bills of Sale: Slave Deeds of Guilford County,” will be open until April 15. The museum is located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free admission. For more details, contact 336-885-1859

Feb. 3 & 10

Owens Daniels Photography exhibition Owens Daniels Photography will be hosting the Brown Paper Bag Photographic Exhibition. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Unleashed Arts Center, 205 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Playwright and director Nathan Ross Freeman and Daniels will discuss the presence and influence of “Colorism.” Light refreshments will be provided. The Brown Paper Bag exhibit explores a segment of black history known as “Colorism” in the African-American culture and how it has influenced our perception of ourselves. On Feb. 10 from 7 to 10 p.m., music by singer Diana Tuffin and percussionist Bill Smith, spoken word by Winston-Salem Writers, Daniels and light refreshments will be featured. The exhibition will be on display the entire month of February and is free and open to the public. For more information call Owens Daniels Photography at 336-251-4729 or log on to www.owensdaniels.com.

Feb. 3&4, 10&11, and 17&18 The Stained Glass Playhouse

The Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem at Marvin United Methodist Church, presents “Talking Bones.” All of the cast members are African-American actors. Performances are on Friday and Saturday, February 3 & 4, 10 &11, and 17 & 18 at 8 p.m. and on Sundays Feb. 5, 12, and 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for senior citizens (60+)/teachers, and $11 for students. To get tickets and make reservations, call 336-499-1010 or visit stained-glassplayhouse.org.

Feb. 5

African American Read-In

Join in the 27th National African-American Read-In Chain to promote literacy and the reading of African American literature, hosted by Dr. Elwanda Ingram. To participate, come prepared to listen or read aloud any works by African-American writers or oneself. Readings of no more than one to three minutes long may include poetry, or excerpts from fiction or non-fiction works. Attendees will receive a 10 percent off coupon on all African-American books at the Old Salem Visitor Center. Valid Feb. 5- 28. To participate as a reader, contact Cheryl Harry at 336-721-7399 or at cdharry@nulloldsalem.org by Feb. 2.