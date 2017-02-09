WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Book provides tales of Black History

Book provides tales of Black History
February 09
05:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BY TERRI SCHLICHENMEYER 

FOR THE CHRONICLE

There’s so much you wish you’d kept. Of course, you never thought of that when things were thrown out: your grandmother’s favorite skirt, a poster your uncle hung on his wall, an autographed picture of a minor star from the 1920s. You’d cherish them today, but they’re gone forever –or are they?  In “Dream a World Anew” by the National Museum of African American History & Culture, you’ll find those kinds of things – and more.

The new Smithsonian Museum began, in essence, with slavery.

In looking at the world’s history, slavery was nothing new; it was even practiced in Africa in earlier centuries. This time, however – beginning with Portuguese slave ships in about 1440 – it would lead to the largest forced migration of humans, ever: more than 12 million “Africans of enormous cultural diversity” were shackled, marched cross-country and transported across the Atlantic Ocean. The numbers were so high that, just three-and-a-half centuries after it began, “black people formed 20 percent of the population of the new United States.”

Those new citizens fought on behalf of America in the Revolutionary War and, because of the “chaos of war,” were often freed after service. Slaves, in fact, often found it easier to demand release then, a “First Emancipation” that didn’t last long; by the early 1800s, the plantation system ensured that slavery continued.

Freed at the end of the Civil War, black citizens formed schools, started businesses, created products, and founded small towns, despite the onus of Southern share-cropping. Many migrated north, where discrimination still existed but Jim Crow laws weren’t quite as burdensome as they were in the South and lynchings weren’t nearly as common. They fought the same battles alongside whites (or in racially-divided military companies) in other wars, then they came home to more discrimination –which ultimately, in part, led to a national fight for civil rights. And through the centuries, African Americans left a trail of culture: songs from Africa; unique dance “styles and techniques;” minstrelsy and vaudeville acts; music, literature, art, and poetry.

I have to admit: at first, I was a little disappointed in “Dream a World Anew.” What’s inside – the narrative – seemed like everything I’d heard before. So I flipped the book over and started paging through it again…

While it’s true that familiar names are everywhere in this book –Wheatley, Turner, Douglass, Truth, Tubman – readers will also be absolutely treated to stories and mini-biographies from regular people throughout history. The familiar names are rightfully here, but it’s those everyday tales that I couldn’t get enough of.

Tags
AfricansCivil WarNational Museum of African American History & Cultureslave shipsSlaverySmithsonian Museum
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • ‘D.D.’ Adams running for Congress Seat now held by long- time GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE City Council Member Denise “D.D.” Adams is running for the 5th Congressional District seat, which...
  • Crippled by miseducation Photo by Timothy Ramsey St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church celebrates African-American History BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY THE CHRONICLE Black History Month is upon us and African-Americans of the past and...
  • McDonald’s group honors Sprinkle-Hamlin Photo by Timothy Ramsey BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY  THE CHRONICLE For the past 17 years, McDonald’s, 91.1 WQMG and 1510 WEAL have honored local individuals who have made a significant impact...
  • Re-imaging the brown paper bag Photo by Tevin Stinson BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE Local photographer Owens Daniels is looking to change the rhetoric associated with a ritual that was once used to determine if...
  • Family homelessness now target Chronicle file photo BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  In 2014, the United Way of Forsyth County joined forces with the city and the county to form the Commission on Ending...
  
Copyright © 2016 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.