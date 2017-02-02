‘Bringing the city together’ Ministers’ Conference installs new officers

Bishop Todd Fulton, left, passes the gavel to Dr. Lamonte Williams as new president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity during the installation service on Sunday.

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity (MCWSV) has installed new officers for a two-year term, 2017-2018. The officers were officially given the oath on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Union Baptist Church.

The service was filled with a lot of love and well wishes for the incoming Cabinet members. The message the conference wanted to present to the people was one of togetherness. There were many individuals from the city’s religious community along with elected officials and the police department. All were invited to show the connection and partnerships the conference has with the city.

“I thought it was a tremendous service and with the transition to Dr. Lamonte Williams as president the ministers’ conference, it is about bringing the city together and that’s what we did here tonight,” said Bishop Sheldon McCarter of Greater Church. “There were people here representing churches from all over the city and that’s what we are trying to build. Build our community, help our community, and help one another is what’s it’s all about.”

“Dr. Williams will continue to build on the foundation that Bishop Fulton and others have left before him. So I think it will be a great transition and I think some really impactful things are going to happen in our community as a result of Dr. Lamonte Williams taking over.”

Choir delighted the crowd with a number of selections. The emcee for the event was Rev. Daryl Napper of First Baptist Church in High Point. There were a number of official greetings from individuals such as Winston-Salem Chief of Police Barry D. Rountree, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, WS/FC Schools Superintendent Beverly Emory and Ashley Academy Principal Scarlet Linville, who all partner-with the conference in some way.

Linville said that she really values the partnership of the conference with her school. She says that the mentoring that is provided to her young men through the Triad Mentoring Coalition is more valuable than people know.

“I think it’s a powerful demonstration of faith and commitment to the work that needs to be done in the city, community and the world, Linville said of the partnership with the conference. “I believe we are going to do great things and it’s a good feeling to be in a place where there are like-minded people willing to unite. I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

The speaker for the event was the Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Cornelius, senior pastor emeritus of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. His message to the people was that God will not let you faint. He also told the audience that you cannot walk with God and hold hands with the devil. He said he wanted to send a message to the incoming officers that as long as they stay close to God, he will not let them fail.

Following the message was the act of installation for the officers. The Honorable Judge Denise Hartsfield delivered the oath. A charge to the officers and the community came next from the Rev. Dr. John Mendez and the Rev. Dr. Carlton Eversley, respectively. Lastly was the passing of the gavel from past president Bishop Todd Fulton to new president Dr. Lamonte Williams.

Williams said he feels really good and humbled by the service. He says now the hard work starts, and he looks forward to the journey.

“Today was a reminder of what the ministers’ conference is all about,” Williams went on to say. “When I hear the charges, it puts it in perspective that after you take off the robe, it’s about the work. I’m just happy to see the collaboration of all of these pastors.

“I want to continue to bring togetherness to this conference because we are stronger together. We have more in common than what divides us. As a conference, our mandate is to seek ways to unite us.”

Williams said he knows the mandate is on his shoulders after the legacy left by Bishop Fulton.

He says it’s rewarding to know that people have confidence in him to carry the torch. He says when his term as president is over, he would like people to say that he made things better from economic, social justice and mentoring aspects.