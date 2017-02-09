Different faiths protest anti-Muslim travel ban

Photo by Timothy Ramsey

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity in collaboration with the Community Mosque of Winston-Salem and the local branch of the NAACP held a press conference to voice concerns pertaining to the recent travel ban implemented by the Trump administration.

The press conference was held at 6 p.m. at the Community Mosque located at 1419 Waughtown St.

The executive order banned travel to and from seven nations where Muslims are the vast majority of the population. The order has been opposed from many around the country and even here in North Carolina, where Attorney General Josh Stein has refused to enforce the ban.

The interfaith event was packed with individuals from many different faiths who came to air their grievances with the ban. The ban is currently being challenged in court and the Ministers’ Conference stated that if it is not repealed, they will continue with their efforts.

Find more on this topic in next week’s Chronicle.