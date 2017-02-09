WS Chronicle

Donors urgently needed to increase Red Cross blood supply

February 09
05:40 2017
Special to The Chronicle

GREENSBORO — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply. “I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident. Blood donations helped save my life,” he said. “Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26 are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

American Red Cross Blood donations blood donors blood supply
