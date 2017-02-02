Energy co-op provides scholarships to two students

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

The men’s team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the women’s team at North Carolina State University are two of the most well-known and well-respected programs in the country.

EnergyUnited is giving two students an opportunity to hit the hardwood alongside these two programs this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships.

EnergyUnited will select one young man for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, and one local young lady for the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 11-14 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provides a glimpse into life on a college campus. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2017.

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving nearly 124,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina.

“This is an exciting opportunity for young athletes to visit our state’s largest universities and work directly with notable coaches and student athletes,” said Maureen Moore, Communications Manager of EnergyUnited. “The camps teach valuable lessons that will benefit students not only on the basketball court, but also in life. I encourage all interested students to apply.”

Applicants will be judged on academic records, extra-curricular activities and an essay that must be submitted with the application. To be eligible to win, students must be in the sixth, seventh or eighth-grade during the 2017-18 school year and have permission from a parent or guardian.

It is also required that the student’s school be located within EnergyUnited’s 19-county service area: Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

At camp, students stay overnight in dorms on campus, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court and receive direct individual and group instruction from Division I coaches to enhance their basketball ability. Wes Moore, head coach of the Wolfpack women’s basketball team, and Roy Williams, coach of the 2005 and 2009 national champion Carolina Tar Heel Men’s basketball team, will direct the camps with the help of staff and current and former players.

More than 50 students will attend basketball camp this summer on all expenses paid scholarships from North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Now in it’s 14th year, the scholarship program reflects Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ core values of accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community.

Applications are being accepted through March 31, 2017 and can be found online at www.energyunited.com/sports-camp. Eligible students who are interested in the scholarship can contact Donnie Shoaf, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or donnie.shoaf@nullenergyunited.com for more information.