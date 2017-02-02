WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Morning Star to hold read-in of African-American authors

Morning Star to hold read-in of African-American authors
February 02
01:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

In observance of Black History month, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Fitch Street in Winston-Salem, will continue the tradition of hosting an African American Read-In (AARI) on Saturday, Feb 4, from noon until 3 p.m.

This read-in is an international event sponsored by the national council for the teachers of english.

Sheila Bailey, a retired librarian for over 30 years and a member of Morning Star, introduced this event to the church.

Bailey will offer over 150 titles written by African-American authors. There will be books for children as well as for adults.

Additionally, Morning Star will set aside a Black History Moment every Sunday during morning worship service.   The celebration also includes the annual “Soul-fest” and “Afro-Centric Sunday.” This year’s theme is “Through the Hardships, through the Triumphs, through the Fire … Our Legacy 2017.”

The Rev. Dr. Dennis Leach Sr. is the pastor.  The community is invited to attend.

Tags
AARIAfrican American Read-InBlack History MonthMorning Star Missionary Baptist Churchobservance
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • N.C. eugenics documentary airs Thursday A documentary on North Carolina’s eugenics program will air Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 p.m on UNC-TV. Between 1933 and 1974, the state of North Carolina ran one of the most aggressive eugenics...
  • New bus route complaints arise Winston-Salem also faces projected bus budget deficit  BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) faces the challenges of adjusting the new routes to accommodate rider complaints and...
  • Multi-faith prayer vigil highlights new president Photo by Timothy Ramsey BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY  THE CHRONICLE A multi-faith prayer vigil was held this past Sunday in light of the presidential inauguration on Friday.  The vigil joined similar...
  • Lawmakers warn of fight over city’s body cam bill Photo by Todd Luck BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE The Winston-Salem City Council has asked local lawmakers to give authority back to the city to release police body camera footage....
  • HBCU band defies critics, reaps reward through inauguration Talladega College raises $670,000 to perform in parade BY BROOKIE MADISON HOWARD UNIVERSITY NEWS (HUN) SERVICE WASHINGTON – At Talladega College, a tiny historically black institution 55 miles east of...
  
Copyright © 2016 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.