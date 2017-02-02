Morning Star to hold read-in of African-American authors
SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
In observance of Black History month, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Fitch Street in Winston-Salem, will continue the tradition of hosting an African American Read-In (AARI) on Saturday, Feb 4, from noon until 3 p.m.
This read-in is an international event sponsored by the national council for the teachers of english.
Sheila Bailey, a retired librarian for over 30 years and a member of Morning Star, introduced this event to the church.
Bailey will offer over 150 titles written by African-American authors. There will be books for children as well as for adults.
Additionally, Morning Star will set aside a Black History Moment every Sunday during morning worship service. The celebration also includes the annual “Soul-fest” and “Afro-Centric Sunday.” This year’s theme is “Through the Hardships, through the Triumphs, through the Fire … Our Legacy 2017.”
The Rev. Dr. Dennis Leach Sr. is the pastor. The community is invited to attend.
