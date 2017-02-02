Reynolds sweeps season series against Mt. Tabor

Photo by Timothy Ramsey

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

Sweeping a season series against a familiar opponent is difficult in any sport. To do it in basketball against one of the best teams in the county is almost unheard of. That’s exactly what the Reynolds Demons did when they defeated the Mt. Tabor Spartans last Friday.

In a high-scoring contest the Demons fought back after being down 10 points in the final quarter and won 75-71. To open the game Reynolds was on fire from behind the arc hitting multiple three pointers that gave them an early 16-5 lead. Mt. Tabor, not to be outdone, clawed their way back into the game and only trailed by three after the first frame.

“We do shooting drills before each game and I like to give them the freedom to shoot three’s if they’re set,” said Reynolds head coach Mike McCulloch on his team’s first-quarter performance.

Both teams continued to score at will during the second quarter of play. Each team began to crash the offensive boards looking for second chance opportunities and they found them. When Mt. Tabor looked as though they were fading, Bernard Mills III came off the bench and started lighting it up from all over the court. Mills finished with a game high 21 points.

For most of the third quarter the teams were separated by only one or two possessions. Mt. Tabor was finally able to take the lead during that time. By the time the quarter ended, the Spartans held a 58-53 lead.

Midway through the fourth the Spartans took a 10-point lead at 67-57. Following a timeout from Reynolds. the Demons tightened up on the defensive end and started to make shots once again. Tobias Johnson hit a three with just under four minutes left in the game to close the to three.

Later on in the quarter and with Reynolds still down one, Drashawn Johnson hit a big three that capped off the improbable comeback for the Demons. With one last chance Mt. Tabor was unable to get a shot off as Tobias Johnson tied up the offensive player, giving the Demons possession and essentially sealed the win.

“It was fun to win an exciting game against our rival,” McCulloch said. “I told my team since Mt. Tabor won the Lash tournament they must be the best in the city but if we can beat them twice then we can be considered the best in the city.”

“I’m very proud of the toughness we showed. It was a physical game and we kept competing. Sweeping Mt. Tabor for the regular season is huge accomplishment for our JV boys group. This win is good momentum for the last two weeks of the season if we stay focused.”

Mt. Tabor head coach Willie Harrison thought his team played a little timid throughout the game. He said some of his guys did not play up to their potential and as a result they lost.

“I gotta take my hat off to them [Reynolds]. They played hard throughout and came with a good game plan,” Harrison said. “We have to play under control when you are under pressure. I don’t think we were under control in the final minutes.

“I think recently we have been a little over confident. We took everyone for granted because we won the tournament and beat everybody. But Reynolds have guys that you have to guard at every position so you can’t take anything away from them. Going forward we have to go back to the drawing board.”