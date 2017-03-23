WS Chronicle

County wins award for early voting website

Forsyth County Board of Elections Director Tim Tsujii and MapForsyth’s Geographic Information Office Joseph Sloop hold the plaque and trophy they received for the early voting website.

March 23
06:30 2017
Photo by Todd Luck

CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT

Forsyth County received an award for an innovative website that let voters track wait times at early voting sites during the 2016 election.

Both Forsyth and Catawba Counties both received the G. Herbert Stout Award at the N.C. GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Conference last month. The Stout Award, named after the late Wake County commissioner who founded the conference, honors exemplary use of computerized mapping by local governments.

The Forsyth website was the first of its kind in the state that let voters see how long the wait was at any early voting location. Forsyth County Board of Elections Director Tim Tsujii said it was similar to an app Disney World uses to inform visitors of wait times for its rides. The site took two days for MapForsyth to develop and cost no additional money since it used existing resources.

