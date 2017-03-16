Dash to play WSSU April 3

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The Winston-Salem Dash will square off with Winston-Salem State University’s baseball team in an exhibition at BB&T Ballpark on Monday, April 3, WSSU announced Tuesday, March 14.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m., and both admission and parking are free to the public.

Fans are invited to a pregame autograph session from 4:30-5 p.m. on the field. Both Dash and Rams players will be available for autographs. Bolt and the Dash Pack will be on hand to entertain fans, while various players and coaches will be interviewed during several inning breaks.

“We are thrilled to host this exhibition between two important teams in our community here at BB&T Ballpark,” Dash President Geoff Lassiter said. “Not only will our fans get an up-close look at our 2017 team, but the Rams will receive a once-in-a-life-time experience. This is an excellent way to begin our season.”

“This is a special opportunity for the Winston-Salem State family and our baseball team to join the Winston-Salem Dash around a friendly exhibition baseball game,” WSSU Director of Athletics Tonia Walker said. “It’s always great to be able to provide that kind of exposure for your sports teams. To have the chance to compete against a Minor League Baseball team will be an experience our student-athletes will relish long after their playing days are over.”

On April 6, the Dash will kick off the regular season with a seven-game road trip. Winston-Salem’s home slate begins on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. against Buies Creek (Houston Astros). In all, the Dash will host 71 home games during the Carolina League’s regular season.

Winston-Salem State has claimed five of the last six Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships. Last year, the Rams posted a 31-22 record and earned the CIAA’s regular season title, while WSSU recorded a school-record 42 victories and fell two wins shy of a berth in the NCAA Division II College World Series in 2015. Head coach Kevin Ritsche has claimed five consecutive CIAA Coach of the Year honors. Thus far this season, the Rams are 10-11 and still have six more home games at BB&T Ballpark.

For more information or to purchase your seats, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.