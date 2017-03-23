WS Chronicle

Local director named VP of youth football league

Tom Brown, director of YCFL at Union Baptist Church, has been voted vice president of the Central Carolina Youth Football League

March 23
06:30 2017
Photo by Timothy Ramsey

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY 

THE CHRONICLE

The Youth Character Football League (YCFL) based out of Union Baptist Church has been in existence for the past eight years.  During that span, the league has continually shown tremendous growth and championship ability having two of their teams make it to the championship game last season.

Tom Brown, YCFL director, has recently been voted to the position of Vice President of the Central Carolina Youth Football League (CCYFL). The CCYFL is the youth football league that the YCFL has participated in for the past three years.

“It gives me a good feeling to be voted to this position because youth sports seems to be my life calling,” Brown said.  “I’ve been involved with youth sports since I came to the city of Winston-Salem in 1975.  It’s something I like to do and I’m genuine and try to be as fair as humanly possible.”

“I am overjoyed that the league decided I was the type of guy they wanted to put into a leadership position.  It absolutely was a big surprise.”

In his new position Brown will assist the president with adopting policies and procedures.  His basic responsibility will be to lead the team that will hear and settle protests throughout the league.

One of the rule changes Brown wishes to implement is the minimum play rule for each player.  As of now the number of plays each youth plays is left up to the individual organizations.  He wishes to have a league wide rule where every child plays a minimum of 10 plays.

Another rule he wants introduced to the league is the suspending of coaches who do not exhibit proper behavior on the sidelines.  He wants all coaches to understand that this league is about the youth and not them.

Not only was Brown named vice president but Cynthia Monroe, YCFL head of administration, was voted as secretary of the CCYFL.  Brown said he was happy to have her included in helping the league become better.

“It’s an honor to have her working in the league also and we are just trying to represent Union Baptist Church in the best light that we can,” Brown continued.  “This is Dr. Mack’s [pastor of Union Baptist] vision and all that we do is a part of the vision he has for YCFL.”

Following a successful season last year, Brown says that expectations for this season are “extremely high.”  He says they have started spring practice and wants to have the kids mentally and physically prepared for the season.

Brown went on to say, “We had two teams play in the championship last year and we are looking to have all four of our teams play in the championship this year. That’s my expectation and that’s my goal.”

To sign a child up for the YCFL, contact Union Baptist Church at 336-724-9305. Registration for the league is $25.

Central Carolina Youth Football Leaguechampionship gameTom BrownUnion Baptist Churchvice presidentYCFLYCFL directorYouth Character Football Leagueyouth football league
Timothy Ramsey

