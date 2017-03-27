Young Democrats of North Carolina Elect Most Diverse Board in Organization History

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The Young Democrats of North Carolina (YDNC) elected new officers at the 2017 YDNC State Convention in Greensboro, N.C. on Sunday, March 26. The new executive board is the most diverse in the organization’s history.

The new leadership includes the first black woman ever elected as President of the board. This is also the first time any woman has been elected in this position in nearly two decades since Jennifer Gullette served two terms from 1997-1999. In addition to six of the ten Board members being women, officers come from a variety of backgrounds which represent differences among religion, ethnicity, sexuality, and national origin.

“Our board is a testament to not only the changing demographics of this state but the necessity for leadership to reflect those whom they represent,” said newly elected President, Ebony West. “This is an opportunity for our organization to engage with people who feel underrepresented and to show them they are valued. Everyone can have a seat at the table in the Democratic Party.”

The officers of YDNC include Ebony West of Chapel Hill (President); Anne Evangelista of Greensboro (Executive Vice President); Colby Moore of Greensboro (National Committeeman); Rebekah Whilden of Asheville (National Committeewoman); Anniken Williams of Greenville (Secretary); Aja Gaul of Swannanoa (Western Regional Vice President); Vonnie Brown of Charlotte (Piedmont Regional Vice President); Kriss Gomez of Raleigh (Eastern Regional Vice President); Matt Hughes of Hillsborough (Treasurer); and Khaetlyn Grindell of Winston-Salem (Communications Director.)

The convention was one of largest and most well attended in recent history with over 150 in attendance. It was held in conjunction with the College and Teen Democrats of North Carolina. Founded in 1928, YDNC is the oldest statewide youth organization of the Democratic Party in the nation. The organization currently has a membership of over 600 young people from across the state of North Carolina.