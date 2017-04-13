WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Commentary: Wells Fargo ignores black newspapers

Commentary: Wells Fargo ignores black newspapers
April 13
13:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dr. John E. Warren

Guest Columnist

We see that Wells Fargo Bank certainly has a problem with its customers. We know for a fact that a number of those customers happen to be African-American and Latino and that these two ethnic groups have been faithful clients of this bank.

At several times throughout the discussion of the wrongdoing by bank officials in terms of directions given to employees, statements have been made by the bank CEO about rebuilding customer confidence.

One of those steps was the running of a series of full-page ads in daily newspapers seeking to reassure bank customers. The problem is, none of those ads ran in African-American newspapers or as far as we know, in Latino newspapers.

It appears that the Wells Fargo idea of rebuilding customer trust with its new ad campaign does not include Black newspapers. In October 2016, Wells Fargo launched its first nationwide campaign to address its sales practices.

Data from a New York media tracking firm showed Wells Fargo advertising expenditures increasing by 115 percent to $183.8 million in the first two months of 2016 compared with the year before. Those dollars did not include the African-American print and online services.

In October alone of last year, the expenditure for advertisements was increased by 32 percent on a yearly basis to $27.5 million.

Now, Wells Fargo has announced a major advertising campaign for the month of April 2017. This campaign is to “rebuild customer trust.” The problem is that once again there has been no interaction with African-American newspapers, which are read by people who have accounts with Wells Fargo, but happen to use other than “mainstream” or daily newspapers.

Consider that community newspapers are found in all of our ethnic communities, not just African-American, Latino, or Asian. The failure to use these newspapers suggest that the bank as a government regulated institution does not include communities of color as a matter of public policy. This is not acceptable.

Perhaps we need to share our concerns with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency within the U.S. Department of the Treasury. which has oversight jurisdiction over all financial institutions in this country.

The correspondence should be addressed to Mr. Thomas J. Curry, Comptroller of the Currency. U.S. Department of the Treasury, Washington, D.C.

Dr. John E. Warren is publisher of the San Diego Voice &  Viewpoint Newspaper and intergovernmental affairs contributing writer to the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

Tags
African AmericanAfrican-American newspapersbank customerscustomersdaily newspapersLatinoLatino newspapersWells FargoWells Fargo Bank
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Salem students issue ‘call to action’ Sit-in is used to protest what is seen as unfit living conditions and racism  BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE In response to unfit living conditions on campus and alleged xenophobia,...
  • City budget proposal addresses city worker pay BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE About half of city employees could see a salary increase, and there may be a 3-cent tax increase in next fiscal year’s budget. City Council...
  • Students get a taste of college life Photo by Tevin Stinson BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE The old saying goes, it’s never too soon to start planning for your future, and last week hundreds of local fifth-graders...
  • Walter Marshall honored by county, state BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE Late County Commissioner Walter Marshall was honored by his colleagues and N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall during a county meeting on Thursday, April 6....
  • Justice Gorsuch expected to oppose N.C. voting rights BY CASH MICHAELS  FOR THE CHRONICLE Last Monday morning, Judge Neil Gorsuch, nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, was sworn-in as the nation’s 113th associate justice to the United States Supreme...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.