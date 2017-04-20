WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

HBCU students, alums to lobby for support in D.C.

HBCU students, alums to lobby for support in D.C.
April 20
07:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BY CASH MICHAELS

FOR THE CHRONICLE

A national gathering of students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), co-organized by an alumnus of Winston-Salem State University, is scheduled for next week in Washington, D.C., targeting lawmakers to do more to help their schools survive.

Scheduled for next Thursday, April 27, the “HBCU Day of Action” is a rally on Capital Hill geared to “urge the White House, members of Congress, and state and local officials to maintain funding and increase resources for the hundreds of thousands of students enrolled at HBCUs every year,” says the event sponsor, The HBCU Collective.

“Alumni and students play an integral role in preserving and growing our HBCUs,” Winston-Salem State University 2008 alumnus Robert Stephens, a co-leader of the Collective, told The Root.com. “We’re here to make sure our elected officials see and feel the importance of HBCUs –and we’re here to hold them accountable for their support.”

Stephens was WSSU student body president for 2007-08 and has served as a board member for the WSSU Young Alumni Council.

Joining the other over 100 HBCUs from across the nation that will be sending student representatives for the “Day of Action” will certainly be many of the schools from North Carolina, which boasts of at least 10 of them.

Prominent among them will be Robert Stephens’ alma mater, Winston-Salem State University.

“At Winston-Salem State University, we are motivated by our motto ‘Enter to Learn. Depart to Serve,’” said WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson, in a statement. “From the time they are freshmen, we instill in our students the need to be active and thoughtful citizens.”

Chancellor Robinson continued, “Our alumni and students play a critical role in ensuring our elected officials understand the important role of HBCUs. We appreciate that they feel passionately enough about what we do at WSSU to  advocate on our behalf.”

This year’s “Day of Action” is particularly relevant, given the recent HBCU Fly-in Conference at the end of February, where over 80 presidents and chancellors went to Washington, D.C., at the invitation of N.C. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro (R-NC-6), to discuss how the Republican-led Congress, and President Donald Trump, could partner with historically black schools to increase financial support.

However, after the Trump Administration released its budget proposal weeks later, it became clear that HBCUs would not be getting what some felt they were led to expect. While Congress has not yet released its budget for the coming fiscal year yet, thus far, HBCUs are not realistically expecting any more support than what the Obama Administration offered.

Jack Minor, communications director for Rep. Walker, cautions, however, that it’s still too early deter-mine exactly what HBCUs are in store for.

“For us, most of what we are looking for can and would be done outside the scope of the budget,” Minor said in a statement. “For instance, expanding Pell grants to year-round, and focusing on fostering private-public relationships to help HBCU students with more opportunities after school. One other area of interest is any transportation bill that would come through Congress. The [Trump] Administration has noted that this is a place where HBCUs could see advancements to invest in their campuses.”

Shambulia Gadsden Sams, an alumna of another North Carolina HBCU, Shaw University, is also a co-organizer of the HBCU Collective’s April 27th Day of Action.

Tags
Capital HillCongressHBCUHBCU CollectiveHBCU Day of Actionhistorically black colleges and universitiesschoolsWhite HouseWinston-Salem State University
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Cash Michaels

Cash Michaels

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Residents: Why is property depressed? BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  What is the appraisal process used for homes in the area? What can residents do about gerrymandering and the location of voting precincts? How do...
  • Community support vs. Raleigh intimidation Photo by Todd Luck Welcoming City resolution pulled BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The controversial but highly supported Welcoming City resolution was pulled from consideration  during a City Council meeting...
  • Council considers new tax to cover new bus service BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The City Council is considering adding night and weekend service to 10 bus routes and raising property taxes an additional half cent to cover it....
  • HBCU students, alums to lobby for support in D.C. BY CASH MICHAELS FOR THE CHRONICLE A national gathering of students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), co-organized by an alumnus of Winston-Salem State University, is scheduled for next week...
  • City Council approves bike share and downtown handicap spaces   Photo by Todd Luck BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE   During the Monday, April 20, City Council meeting, the Welcoming City resolution was pulled from consideration, but the following...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.