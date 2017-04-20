WS Chronicle

Commentary: Mad bombers are just so 20th century

April 20
11:00 2017
BCNN.Com

Tom Hastings

Guest Columnist

Bombing is dumb. The Age of Destruction is a foolish logic. Mother Nature is offended and is showing us that annoyance – and this will worsen as we fail to correct our conduct. Simply put, anyone anywhere from the top of the command chain to the frustrated lone fertilizer bomber is acting foolishly. We are looking at you, Kim. And you, Donald. Our Era of Strategic Patience is wearing thin.

The solution to bombs is not more bombs – or rather it is the worst and most costly “solution” that usually leads, eventually, to even more bombs exploding and destroying even more innocent noncombatants. Idiot’s Delight.

And so, even as impulsively cathartic as Trump’s bombing the Syrian airbase might have been, it was “Wag the Dog” gratuitous. As dime store tough talking as Mike Pence is in Asia, his braggadocio is simply annoying.

Can we, at some point very soon, move to thinking critically and in our national/transnational enlightened self-interest? Simply put, Trump is threatening Life on Earth and it’s intolerable.  This guy can’t even show us his taxes. Dearest Trump supporters, it is time. Time to join the rest of us who want to survive, who want to salvage democracy, who want to have a President we can trust – even if we disagree with some of his decisions. You must know by now, if you have been paying attention even a wee tiny little bit, that Donald Trump is stone incompetent, a buck naked liar, a flipper and flopper who will betray you in a New York second, and someone who tosses his “promises” overboard when the first whitecap appears in the sea of public policy questions.

Let him go. Help us impeach this Tweeting Nuclear Option – and for Trump the nuclear option is not, repeat, not, a metaphor. For your daughter, for your granddaughter, for all the daughters to come, stop this. End this aberrant administration.

Yes, U.S. presidents have been bad. But this one is an existential threat who must be turned out to pasture. Now. Before he turns Pyongyang into vitrified kimchi and Kim Jong-un transmogrifies Seoul, San Francisco, Tokyo and Seattle into seas of fire. We have two testosterone-addled rulers with pudgy fingers on nuclear code launchers. The Humankind Era of Strategic Patience is ended. Impeach one, impeach both – but stop this dummy dance to death now.

Tom H. Hastings is founding director of PeaceVoice.

