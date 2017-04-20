WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Editorial: Kalvin Smith now is fighting on two fronts

The newly freed Kalvin Michael Smith is overcome with emotion at the Noon Hour Commemoration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.

Editorial: Kalvin Smith now is fighting on two fronts
April 20
08:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

File Photo

We’ve all either had or heard about people having those “I can’t believe it!” moments. A soldier serves bravely in Iraq only to come home and be hurt in a car accident; the family headed for a funeral only to be killed before they get there … Those moments leave us shaking our heads and asking “Why?”

Kalvin Michael Smith has had his “I can’t believe it!” moment. He spent nearly 30 years in prison, then gained his freedom, only to be seriously shot after being free for about four months. There’s no telling-what a man who believes he is innocent of a crime goes through in prison, for 20 years. But to have freedom and then have some unknown person try to take it away from him personally – there’s no telling how he must feel about that, either.

Kalvin Michael Smith has moved from being called a person who victimized to a person who is a victim. Some people think he deserved to be shot. Some might even think he should have died.

But when you say you are innocent and hope to prove that one day, then you are critically shot, you have to fight on two fronts. Who shot Kalvin Michael Smith? How were the police so quick to accuse him of a crime but has not found the person who shot him yet?

Winston-Salem Police have said that people in the community have been tight-lipped when it comes to giving them information in some crimes. Even with incentives such as Crime Stoppers, some crimes go unsolved.

Who shot Kalvin Michael Smith?

We need more people to help Smith now just as they did when he was in prison.

Kalvin Michael Smith has questions, we are sure. He says he still has to prove his innocence in a court of law, but how can he do that if he’s facing these physical and mental set-backs?

The person or people who shot him should be found and brought to justice as soon as possible. Is anyone helping the police toward that end?

Kalvin Michael Smith is finding out the hard way about life in 21st century Winston-Salem. The question is, does anybody care?

Tags
freedominnocentKalvin Michael Smithprisonshot
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Residents: Why is property depressed? BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  What is the appraisal process used for homes in the area? What can residents do about gerrymandering and the location of voting precincts? How do...
  • Community support vs. Raleigh intimidation Photo by Todd Luck Welcoming City resolution pulled BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The controversial but highly supported Welcoming City resolution was pulled from consideration  during a City Council meeting...
  • Council considers new tax to cover new bus service BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The City Council is considering adding night and weekend service to 10 bus routes and raising property taxes an additional half cent to cover it....
  • HBCU students, alums to lobby for support in D.C. BY CASH MICHAELS FOR THE CHRONICLE A national gathering of students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), co-organized by an alumnus of Winston-Salem State University, is scheduled for next week...
  • City Council approves bike share and downtown handicap spaces   Photo by Todd Luck BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE   During the Monday, April 20, City Council meeting, the Welcoming City resolution was pulled from consideration, but the following...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.