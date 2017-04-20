WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Letters to the Editor: Welcoming City and Citizens United

Letters to the Editor: Welcoming City and Citizens United
April 20
09:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A welcoming city is not welcome to Republicans

To the Editor:

The March 30 article in a local paper (“Krawiec: Welcome mat idea ‘unwise’”) detailed a Raleigh meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council with the Forsyth County legislative delegation to seek counsel of the legislators concerning a resolution identifying Winston-Salem as a welcoming community for all people, including immigrants and refugees.

The Republicans present at the meeting included Reps. Donny Lambeth, Debra Conrad, Julia Howard and Sen. Joyce Krawiec. As expected, the Republicans opposed the resolution, because it may be interpreted as a move toward becoming a sanctuary city, which is against federal and state law.

The resolution is a resolution; nothing more.

I have two reactions. First I am in sympathy with our City Council, because its members do not want to anger the Republican majority. Heaven only knows what the punishment might be, considering this legislature’s attempt to commandeer the airport from Charlotte as well as Asheville’s water supply.

My second reaction was to wonder why we should trust their counsel, because all of the Republicans present have voted lockstep with the regressive legislation of the Republican-controlled legislature. For instance, all of the Republicans in attendance voted for HB 2.

Conrad voted for the suppressive voter ID law, and Lambeth and Howard were sponsors of the bill even though they did not vote, be it by absence or regret.

These two bills became law and were monstrosities similar to the great majority of legislation we have experienced since 2010. Asking for their counsel would be like asking Bernie Madoff for financial advice.

Anne Griffis Wilson 

Winston-Salem

Help us get ballot measure on corporations as people

To the Editor: 

Over the past several years it has become apparent to me that this nation’s people centered, democratic, republic has become eroded to the point of no longer functioning as, of and for the people.

I am sure you will agree that the fundamental and foundational rights of people have been usurped by special interests, corporations and those who have enough money to make their “speech” heard over the rest.

In North Carolina, there is a coalition of individuals, community groups, and organizations working to correct this imbalance.

This coalition is working with the State legislature to get a ballot measure on the 2018 ballot that would ask the people of this state what they think.

1. Should artificial entities such as corporations have constitutional rights of personhood? and 2. Should money be considered speech and be protected as speech under the First Amendment? Here is how you can get involved:

A. Sign the petition at http://www.ncwethepeople.org/.

B. Send persuasive emails to your legislators. C. Attend press conferences.

D. Recruit a favorite nonprofit organization to become a co-sponsor with the current 18 sponsoring groups in our coalition.

Diana Kruk

Candler, N.C. 

Tags
Forsyth County Legislative DelegationHB 2Republicansvoter ID lawwelcoming cityWinston-Salem City Council
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Residents: Why is property depressed? BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE  What is the appraisal process used for homes in the area? What can residents do about gerrymandering and the location of voting precincts? How do...
  • Community support vs. Raleigh intimidation Photo by Todd Luck Welcoming City resolution pulled BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The controversial but highly supported Welcoming City resolution was pulled from consideration  during a City Council meeting...
  • Council considers new tax to cover new bus service BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE The City Council is considering adding night and weekend service to 10 bus routes and raising property taxes an additional half cent to cover it....
  • HBCU students, alums to lobby for support in D.C. BY CASH MICHAELS FOR THE CHRONICLE A national gathering of students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), co-organized by an alumnus of Winston-Salem State University, is scheduled for next week...
  • City Council approves bike share and downtown handicap spaces   Photo by Todd Luck BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE   During the Monday, April 20, City Council meeting, the Welcoming City resolution was pulled from consideration, but the following...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.