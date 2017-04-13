WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Local university introduces basketball program

Local university introduces basketball program
April 13
16:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY 

THE CHRONICLE

Carolina Christian College (CCC) is a non-profit institution that strives to expand its programs and offerings to the community.  For the upcoming academic year, the college is starting the inaugural season of the men’s basketball program.

Started in 1945 as The Christian Institute, the school facilitated the education of both black and white and male and female students in integrated classrooms during the turbulent days prior to the modern “Civil Rights Movement.” In 2007, the school changed the name to Carolina Christian College and has developed a focus on urban ministry.

According to school President Dr. Latonya Tyson, the college had a basketball team nearly three decades ago but because of student make up, the team fell apart. They are now bringing the program back to give the students another outlet to have fun along with bringing more attention to the college.  Tyson says she is happy to have the basketball program back as this would be another way for the school to reach the community.

School Athletic Director and Head Men’s basketball coach, Tony Spates, says he has been coaching since the age of 19. He said he wanted to coach at a place that allowed him to grow spiritually as well as athletically.

“I am just expecting to get some guys that are will-ing to come in and work hard,” Spates said. Winning games would be the perfect blessing of course but it’s more about just setting the tone and foundation for the program moving forward.”

Spates says that most of their student body are older working adults.  He says they have reached out to the local high schools and community colleges to let them know about the program.  He said they have reached out to schools in the Greensboro, High Point and Charlotte area as well.

Since they don’t have a home gym, they will play a schedule of all away games.  They have a game scheduled against Piedmont International

Tags
academic yearCarolina Christian Collegecommunityinaugural seasonMen's Basketballnon-profit
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Timothy Ramsey

Timothy Ramsey

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Salem students issue ‘call to action’ Sit-in is used to protest what is seen as unfit living conditions and racism  BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE In response to unfit living conditions on campus and alleged xenophobia,...
  • City budget proposal addresses city worker pay BY TODD LUCK  THE CHRONICLE About half of city employees could see a salary increase, and there may be a 3-cent tax increase in next fiscal year’s budget. City Council...
  • Students get a taste of college life Photo by Tevin Stinson BY TEVIN STINSON  THE CHRONICLE The old saying goes, it’s never too soon to start planning for your future, and last week hundreds of local fifth-graders...
  • Walter Marshall honored by county, state BY TODD LUCK THE CHRONICLE Late County Commissioner Walter Marshall was honored by his colleagues and N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall during a county meeting on Thursday, April 6....
  • Justice Gorsuch expected to oppose N.C. voting rights BY CASH MICHAELS  FOR THE CHRONICLE Last Monday morning, Judge Neil Gorsuch, nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, was sworn-in as the nation’s 113th associate justice to the United States Supreme...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.