Local university introduces basketball program

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

Carolina Christian College (CCC) is a non-profit institution that strives to expand its programs and offerings to the community. For the upcoming academic year, the college is starting the inaugural season of the men’s basketball program.

Started in 1945 as The Christian Institute, the school facilitated the education of both black and white and male and female students in integrated classrooms during the turbulent days prior to the modern “Civil Rights Movement.” In 2007, the school changed the name to Carolina Christian College and has developed a focus on urban ministry.

According to school President Dr. Latonya Tyson, the college had a basketball team nearly three decades ago but because of student make up, the team fell apart. They are now bringing the program back to give the students another outlet to have fun along with bringing more attention to the college. Tyson says she is happy to have the basketball program back as this would be another way for the school to reach the community.

School Athletic Director and Head Men’s basketball coach, Tony Spates, says he has been coaching since the age of 19. He said he wanted to coach at a place that allowed him to grow spiritually as well as athletically.

“I am just expecting to get some guys that are will-ing to come in and work hard,” Spates said. Winning games would be the perfect blessing of course but it’s more about just setting the tone and foundation for the program moving forward.”

Spates says that most of their student body are older working adults. He says they have reached out to the local high schools and community colleges to let them know about the program. He said they have reached out to schools in the Greensboro, High Point and Charlotte area as well.

Since they don’t have a home gym, they will play a schedule of all away games. They have a game scheduled against Piedmont International