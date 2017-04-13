New local AAU team seeks to make a name for itself

Photo by Timothy Ramsey

BY TIMOTHY RAMSEY

THE CHRONICLE

The sport of basketball is gaining popularity each and every day. The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is one of the organizations that is helping the popularity of the sport with the youth. AAU teams give kids an outlet to play the game outside of school in a competitive manner.

New teams are popping up all over the city and one in particular looks to make some noise in area tournaments. Triad’s Finest, founded by Greg Fuller, is a new eighth grade AAU team founded in Winston-Salem. The team has competed in four tournaments thus far and have won one and have played in the championship game of all four.

“We just put the team together this year and so far we have been doing very well,” said Fuller. “I put the team together because many of the boys were jumping from team to team, so instead we put this one together so they