W-S marks National Walking Day
April 13
18:00 2017
Photo by Tevin Stinson
CHRONICLE STAFF REPORT
Last week the American Heart Association encouraged people to lace up their sneakers and get moving on Wednesday, April 5, during National Walking Day, a campaign to remind people about the benefits of being active.
Locally, more than 200 people gathered at Bailey Park downtown and made the 1½ mile walk around Wake Forest Innovation Quarter and surrounding area.
The event also featured vendors, heart healthy food trucks, activities and chances for prizes. Similar events were also held in Greensboro and High Point.
