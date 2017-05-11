Willie Mason and Friends to celebrate new beginnings

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE:

At 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Willie Mason and Friends will celebrate their eighth anniversary in concert at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem. Dr. Nathan E. Scovens is the host pastor.

In their eighth year of ministry, Willie Mason and Friends Mason will embark on a year of new beginnings. Willie Mason, founder and director, says, “I am really excited about this year’s anniversary as we continue to make a difference in music ministry. I’m expecting great things as we begin this season of new beginnings!”

“Raising the sounds of joy,” is vital to the worship experience when Willie Mason and Friends are sharing in music ministry. Their purpose is to effectively share the gospel of Jesus Christ through song, encourage believers in their walk with Christ, lead the congregation in worship and provide an avenue through which individuals may share their gift and be an integral part of the worship.

The group was formed in June 2009 by the founder and director, Willie Mason, a native of Winston-Salem. The group is dedicated to expanding the Kingdom of God and reaching the lost for Christ. The community-based group represents some of the Triad’s most talented vocalists and musicians, who are enthusiastic and dedicated ministers of music. Willie Mason is Minister of Worship and Arts at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

The group has been blessed to share in concerts across the state of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and Connecticut.

The group has shared the concert stage with several top gospel and secular artists including, Byron Cage, John P. Kee, Dorothy Norwood, Lisa Page Brooks, Luther Barnes, Hezekiah Walker, and grammy-award winner Lyle Lovett; and has performed for the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annual Campaign Kickoff, CareNet Counseling Inc., Moravian Festival, Old Salem Heritage Festival, Old Salem Our State Conference, Winston-Salem Chronicle’s Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and GospelFest at the Dixie Classic Fair, and Forsyth Technical Community College commencement events.

Willie Mason and Friends’ mission in this endeavor is to make a difference in music ministry wherever they have an opportunity to share the love of Jesus Christ through song.

“The Lord has great things in store for this music entity. To experience the music of Willie Mason and Friends is to know that praise and worship is at the core of their existence,” the group says in a press release.