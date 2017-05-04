Locals join ‘Day Without Immigrants’ movement

BY TEVIN STINSON

THE CHRONICLE

More than a dozen people gathered on the corner of one of the city’s busiest streets on Monday, May 1, to demonstrate their resistance to the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies.

The rally, coordinated by the Winston-Salem Sanctuary City Coalition, was part of the nationwide strike known as a “Day Without Immigrants.” During the peaceful protest on the corner at 505 Peters Creek Parkway, protesters of all races, ages and ethnic backgrounds dodged on-and-off rain showers to make sure their voices were heard.

“People are being exploited, taken advantage of and pretty much devalued across the country,” said William Cox a member of the Sanctuary City Coalition. “In large part, these people are here because they want to make a decent living and they contribute to this community despite some of the untruth that is being told by President Trump.”

Although he isn’t an immigrant, Cox said he will not just stand by and let the Trump administration terrorize people.

“We’re standing up. If we actively resist I think it will help others in the community realize how much a part of the community these immigrants are.”

Before leading a series of chants in Spanish and English, Fabian, a member of Nuestra Voz Del Triad and native of Mexico, said he didn’t feel the need to stand up for immigration rights until Trump was voted into office last year. Fabian said he wants people to know that immigrants leave their homelands to make their lives better, not to make anyone’s life worse.

“We are here today to let the community know that we are contributing to the city and that we are not criminals. When I hear the hate rhetoric from President Trump, I am angry, and hurt but it also gives me strength,” he said.

While protesters occupied the corner of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, Triad Unite, a coalition of community organizations and activists working to build a broad-based coalition in the Triad to fight for social, economic, and racial justice, held a rally of their own in Greensboro. When asked what’s next in the fight for equal rights for everyone, including immigrants, Fabian said people of all races, and ethnic backgrounds across the Triad must join forces and stand up for what they believe in.

“With Trump spreading so much hatred, now is the time that we come together,” he said. “We have to build together to make sure our voices are heard.”