OnceLogix makes Forbes

OnceLogix Photo

CHRONICLE NEWS REPORT

Winston-Salem based OnceLogix was featured in Forbes Magazine’s Small Giants 2017: America’s Best Small Companies.

OnceLogix, which is located in downtown Winston-Salem, was founded in 2005. Its product is ShareNote, a web-based healthcare record management application.

“When Trinity Manning, Roderick Brown and Ty McLaughlin founded OnceLogix, an electronic health records system used by mental-health providers, a dozen years ago, the idea of doing such record keeping online by subscription was anathema,” reads the Forbes article. “Hospital systems then were big, clunky, proprietary and expensive.”

ShareNote has caught on. The software is currently used in 11 states and will soon add Texas to that list. The company expects to surpass $5 million in revenues this year.

OnceLogix was part of the second annual Small Giants list, which highlights 25 privately owned businesses that have been acknowledged as outstanding in their field, contribute to their communities and value greatness over growth.