ACEY Group recognizes CNAs

Photo by Marviette Usher- CNA Marquitta Sims, left, and Dr. Betty Alexander of the ACEY Group show the group’s certificate of appreciation for Sims’ work at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation nursing home on June 14.

Certified nursing assistants (CNAs) don’t get the recognition of other health professionals, such as nurses and doctors. But they provide much-needed assistance to patients, particularly those in nursing homes.

The ACEY Group, part of the Winston-Salem Foundation’s Women’s Fund, recognized nearly 50 CNAs at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation nursing home on Windy Hill Drive celebrate the 40th annual National Nursing Assistants Week on Wednesday, June 14. The week runs June 15-22.

As the CNAs worked their shifts, members of the ACEY Group took the same three shifts and delivered certificates and gift bags as well as warmth and hugs.

“After visiting a nursing facility over a period of years, one ACEY Group member suggested that the group do something to recognize the Certified Nursing Assistants in a nursing facility,” said ACEY Group President Dr. Betty Alexander. “The CNAs are the persons that give the one-on-one direct care, such as bathing, feeding, and many other services to the patients. Their services are invaluable to the care of the people in the nursing facilities. So we decided to help celebrate National Nursing Assistants Week by giving the special recognition to the CNAs.”

ACEY is an acronym that represents goals of the group: Achievement in the education of women and girls about the power of philanthropy; Commitment to connect with women and girls in the community; Encourage self-esteem and empowerment of women and girls; and Yield women and leaders and philanthropists.