Sweet Potatoes reopens in new location

Sweet Potatoes reopened at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16, in a new location with the same food and hospitality that has made the restaurant a go-to culinary destination in downtown.

The restaurant closed its original location that had been its home for more than 14 years on May 21 to move into the new space, which is located just down the street at 607 N. Trade Street in a formerly vacant building.

There were a couple dozen people lined up waiting to be let in at 5 p.m. Within half an hour most of the interior seating was filled.

The restaurant’s co-owners Vivian Joyner and Chef Stephanie Tyson were hard at work making sure everything ran smoothly. Joyner said they purchased the new space because they’d outgrown their original spot.

“We thought we’d be able to do one more chapter in this thing called Sweet Potatoes,” she said.

The new location has 3,600 square feet, compared to 2,100 square feet in the old space. It seats 110, compared to the old location, which could seat 50. Part of that is outdoor seating, which is a new addition to Sweet Potatoes. The new location continues its tradition of featuring the works of local artists on its walls, which currently include Jason Blevins, Leo Rucker, Owens Daniels, Gilbert E. Young and J.R. Reed.

Joyner said she was glad the location is still in the Arts District and still on Trade Street, which she described as the “best street in downtown.”

“It feels like a neighborhood as opposed to a business district,” she said.

Though the restaurant is open, construction in the building continues on Miss Ora’s Kitchen, which has its entrance right beside Sweet Potatoes. Its named after Tyson’s grandmother, who was also a talented cook, and will focus on the art of pan fried chicken, which will come with biscuits and sides like potato salad and pinto beans. It’ll have carry out service with a small amount of counter seating. It’s expected to open within the next couple weeks.

Joyner appreciated the support the restaurant has gotten over the years and attributes its success to “good southern cooking and our attempt at gracious hospitality,” which she hopes will continue for many years to come.