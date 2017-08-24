2017 Boston Roundup called the biggest ever

The music was loud. The food was plentiful, and the good times rolled last Saturday evening, Aug. 19, as thousands of people came together to celebrate the 24th annual Boston Roundup.

Each summer those with ties to the historic Boston neighborhood near University Parkway, 14th and Cherry streets come together to celebrate their community. This year’s celebration held at Drayton Pines Park featured free food, fun, and entertainment for all generations to enjoy.

Scattered out around the park were three different stages with different types of music and live performances. Several different food spots serving everything from nachos to fish sandwiches and vendors that offered free health screenings, school supplies games and prizes.

Sharon Wright, president of the Boston Community Neighborhood Association and founding member of the Roundup Committee said the community has been blessed to keep the celebration going for nearly a quarter century. She said none of it would be possible without the contributions of individuals, families, and sponsors from across the city. The City of Winston-Salem, the local police and fire departments, Gilmore Funeral Home, Carolina Cruisers Motorcycle Club, AT&T, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County and Coke, all lent a hand to put on the biggest Boston Roundup the city has seen.

“In order to be a part of the community, you have to give. One thing that sets the Boston Community apart from others is our willingness to give and lend a helping hand,” said Wright. “A lot has changed over the years but everyone here is family, and that will never change.”

While catching up with old friends from the neighborhood, Willie Carter said he decided to attend the celebration in honor of his father, who was also a founding member of the Roundup Committee and couldn’t make it. He said he felt it was important to share the legacy of the Boston neighborhood with the next generation.

“We have to carry on the legacy so the next generation can understand their history. Generations of families that were raised right here in this neighborhood are here today, and it’s a wonderful thing to see,” said Carter. “This is very important because if we don’t remember our history, nobody will.”